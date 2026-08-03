Auqib Nabi gets maiden India call-up, replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Test squad

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi received his much-awaited India call-up on Monday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

The 29-year-old seamer from Baramulla is only the second cricketer from J&K to make it to the national side after Parvez Rasool. Nabi missed out on selection for the recent series despite setting the domestic charts on fire over the last two seasons, culminating in J&K’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year.