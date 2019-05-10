VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh tweet in support of Gautam Gambhir in pamphlet row

After he was accused of distributing a pamphlet filled with derogatory allegations against a political rival, two former cricketers have come out in support of Gautam Gambhir, who is the BJP’s candidate from the East Delhi constituency. On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing the pamphlets that contained derogatory remarks on her personal life.

Former India cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman tweeted in support of Gambhir on Friday. Laxman expressed shock over the allegations and said: “Shocked to hear about yesterday’s developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women.”

Apart from Laxman, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed Gambhir. In a tweet, the off-spinner wrote: “I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this.”

Gambhir had denied the allegations and sent a defamation notice to AAP leaders while suggesting that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who he referred to as “filth”, was behind the unsigned pamphlet titled ‘Atishi Marlena – Know Your Candidate’.

East Delhi returning officer K Mahesh wrote to the police seeking that an FIR be registered in the matter.

“The pamphlet has not been signed by anyone but it’s definitely some mischief mongering. I’ve told him (DCP) that prima facie it is a case of defamation,” said Mahesh.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also wrote to the police, asking him to provide details of action taken in the matter by Saturday.