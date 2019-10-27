Toggle Menu
Athletes from across the globe greet fans on Diwali

Sporting fraternity from across the world took to Twitter to greet their fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar greeted his fans by sharing a video on Twitter.

Sporting fraternity from across the world took to Twitter to greet their fans on the occasion of Diwali. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, star wrestler Bajrang Punia shared video messages on Twitter, while Sania Mirza greeted her fans by sharing a picture of her and wrote “Diwali vibes.”

Apart from Indian athletes, Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies star Chris Gayle also joined the Diwali celebrations and greeted their fans on Twitter.

Here are a few tweets:

The annually-celebrated festival ushers in great joy every year.

