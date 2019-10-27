Athletes from across the globe greet fans on Diwali

Sporting fraternity from across the world took to Twitter to greet their fans on the occasion of Diwali. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, star wrestler Bajrang Punia shared video messages on Twitter, while Sania Mirza greeted her fans by sharing a picture of her and wrote “Diwali vibes.”

Apart from Indian athletes, Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies star Chris Gayle also joined the Diwali celebrations and greeted their fans on Twitter.

Here are a few tweets:

???????? ?????????? ??????? ????????. A very happy diwali to everyone. pic.twitter.com/CwHdCjj3R6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2019

A little bit of pink never hurt never hurt anyone ?? ‘Happy’ Diwali vibes ?? pic.twitter.com/Ef8jWRcbQJ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 27, 2019

Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali. ?? pic.twitter.com/22enjIhGKB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 27, 2019

Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali. ? pic.twitter.com/RGFnOuAsrE — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 27, 2019

Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy ?????? #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019 pic.twitter.com/FZ2Z3Voheo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 27, 2019

Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there https://t.co/JQMvDX2hMj — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) October 27, 2019

Wishing you all A Happy Diwali. — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 26, 2019

The annually-celebrated festival ushers in great joy every year.