‘At the end of it, I was tired…’ : Harry Brook on captaining against India

It has been more than a year since Harry Brook was appointed England’s white-ball captain. Under Brook’s captaincy, England reached the T20 World Cup semi-final in India followed by a loss in the semi-finals against the hosts. In recent months, England have scored a 4-0 win in T20I series and a 2-1 win in ODI series against India during the Indian tour to England last month and Brook has now spoken about how he was ‘tired’ after the T20I and ODI series against India and how him playing only as a batsman in The Hundred made him glad.

“Captaining is bloody hard. It takes a lot out of you. The way we played against India was awesome, but at the end of it, I was tired. And I was glad that I was coming back (to the Hundred) just as a batter,” Brook told Cricinfo in an interview.