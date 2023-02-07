At Ranji Trophy semi-finals, who are the 8 players eyeing an India spot?

The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday with Karnataka taking on Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh hosting Bengal at Indore. Performances at the knockout stages gain extra weight, especially for those looking to get a break into the national side. Here is a look at those players.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra @ M Chinnaswamy Stadium

On paper it looks like a more even contest, but the hosts will start as favourites as they have a full-strength squad available at their disposal. Saurashtra will miss the services of their inspirational captain Jaydev Unadkat and although they have an all-round side, it will be a tough task to overcome Karnataka on their own turf.

Watch out for

Devdutt Padikkal

Because of injury, he has played only four matches so far and has gone down the pecking order. With in-form R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal continuing to bat at the top, Padikkal will once again play at No 3. Although a bit out of position, the opportunity provides Padikkal to be back among the national radar and at least get a chance in the A tours coming ahead.

Vidwath Kaverappa

One of the pacers who has caught the eye this season. Although Vijaykumar Vyshak is leading the wicket charts for Karnataka with 31 scalps, Kaverappa has already caught the attention of the selectors with 25 wickets at 20.80. The fast-medium pacer who moves the ball both ways has taken the load, especially in the absence of injured Prasidh Krishna. A commanding performance in the knockouts will definitely put his name in the fringe players list.

Yuvrajsinh Dodia

Although left-arm spinners have been Saurashtra’s go-to option, the off-spinner is carving out a name for himself. At a time when there are not many off-spinners in the domestic circuit, the 22-year-old’s arrival has got the selectors interested. Apart from bowling with a neat, easy action, Dodia is very much old school, relying on flight and dip. His 30 wickets have come every 36.7 deliveries, nearly 27 less than veteran spinner Dharamendra Jadeja.

Harvik Desai

A very compact opener and a very reliable wicketkeeper, the 23-year-old has had a very good season, scoring 516 runs including three centuries in eight matches. With India having plenty of options for wicketkeeper slot and opening, the only way Desai can make a strong case for himself is if he scores big consistently and continues to evolve behind the stumps. With the bat, he has looked at ease against both pacers and spinners. But more stern tests await the right-hander.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal @ Holkar Stadium

In the quarterfinals against Andhra, the defending champions MP showed why they are still the team to beat. So Bengal will know the challenge that is lying in front of them. Although Bengal have made it to the semifinals for the third time in a row, getting past MP in their own backyard will not be easy. To give another shot at winning the Ranji Trophy, Bengal have to play out of their skin.

Watch out for

Rajat Patidar

The middle-order batsman has been in and out of the side. He narrowly missed out on having a place in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and with the squads for the last two Tests yet to be named, Patidar has an opportunity to be in contention. He has already amassed 513 runs, but has only one century in 6 matches. A big hundred in the semifinals and possibly at the final, would keep him in the loop in case there is an opening in the middle-order.

Kumar Kartikeya

Starting off as a left-arm orthodox spinner, he now bowls left-arm wrist-spin as well. Has all the traits to become a reliable limited-overs spinner. But he continues to do well even in red-ball cricket as he has picked up 27 wickets in eight matches so far. Under Chandrakant Pandit, the left-armer has become an integral part of the bowling unit, and the team has used him to attack as well as consolidate.

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Another player who has been part of the India set up without getting a game. With three opening slots already filled, the right-hander returned to Ranji Trophy and has continued to score, tallying 738 runs in 10 matches so far including three hundreds. Should KL Rahul’s form continue to remain a cause of concern, Easwaran may get a look-in for the last two Tests against Australia. And nothing would serve a reminder as a huge knock in the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Akash Deep

One of the consistent performers for Bengal over the last three seasons, the pacer is growing from strength to strength. In a pace attack that includes Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel, Akash has shown he is no less threatening, accounting for 31 wickets in 8 matches this season. Bengal will rely on him heavily to take care of the in-form Madhya Pradesh batting line-up.