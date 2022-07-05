‘At peace with my brother’: Murali Vijay shares photo chilling in the hills

Former India opener Murali Vijay has shared his photo with a baboon on his Instagram story with a caption- ‘At peace with my brother’. In the picture, Vijay is chilling in the hills of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

The 38-year-old cricketer was out of the cricketing scene for almost two years and made a comeback to competitive cricket on June 24 this year in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The last competitive game he played was in the 2020 IPL for CSK.

“I’m going to play cricket for as long as possible. Just took a personal break, I have a young family and got to take care of them. I am enjoying cricket, fe­eling fit and hopefully, I can do my best for my team (Ruby Tr­ichy Warriors),” he had said ahead of his return.

Vijay played in Ruby Trichy Warriors’ first game against Dindigul Dragons at the ICL Ground in Tirunelveli last Friday where he scored 13-ball 8. While in the next match on June 27, he scored 16-ball 34.