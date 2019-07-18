Cricket fraternity appeal citizens to contribute for Assam flood relief

With Assam, Bihar and other NorthEast states facing one of the worst spells of floods in recent times, several cricketers took to Twitter urging people to support the affected regions.

While Harbhajan Singh requested the citizens to provide assistance in whatever way they can, R Ashwin pointed out the damage caused due to severe floods and drought prevailing in various parts of the country. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, appealed the people residing in Assam to be cautious while driving through the Kaziranga belt as the national park is completely submerged underwater and animals are forced to take shelter on roads.

Here are the reactions:

Plz help?? In Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram flood situation has become uncontrollable. These states need support. Request all to contribute in whatever way you can — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2019

Severe floods and droughts around the country. Animals struggling to retain their habitats??, animals are the most intuitive about nature, when they struggle we need to know that we are next. #AssamFloods #animals #Kaziranga https://t.co/iFYH5U6MyM — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 18, 2019

Devasted to see this. People of Assam near Kaziranga please drive safely and slowly as these beautiful animals have no where to go but on the roads ?? praying hard for the rain to let up for them pic.twitter.com/1JkZwkiom8 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 18, 2019

Devastated by the current flood conditions in #Assam & other parts of India. My thoughts with those affected. Together, we can help heal this quicker. To donate, click here: https://t.co/NuLqQ4Dd2p — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) July 17, 2019

Heart breaking to see the situation in Assam. Thoughts and prayers ????#StayStrongAssam — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, ace sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday donated fifty percent of monthly salary in Assam Chief Minister’s relief fund. As per the latest reports, at least fifteen people have lost their lives in the current spate of floods in Assam, while lakhs of people have been displaced.