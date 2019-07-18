Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity appeal citizens to contribute for Assam flood reliefhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/assam-floods-indian-cricketers-reactions-5836165/

Cricket fraternity appeal citizens to contribute for Assam flood relief

Rohit Sharma appealed people residing in Assam to be cautious while driving through the Kaziranga belt as the national park is completely submerged underwater and animals are forced to take shelter on roads.

Assam: While situation deteriorates, 4.23 lakh people affected by floods
An Indian one-horned rhinoceros wades through floodwaters at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in Morigaon. (PTI Photo)

With Assam, Bihar and other NorthEast states facing one of the worst spells of floods in recent times, several cricketers took to Twitter urging people to support the affected regions.

While Harbhajan Singh requested the citizens to provide assistance in whatever way they can, R Ashwin pointed out the damage caused due to severe floods and drought prevailing in various parts of the country. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, appealed the people residing in Assam to be cautious while driving through the Kaziranga belt as the national park is completely submerged underwater and animals are forced to take shelter on roads.

Here are the reactions: 

Meanwhile, ace sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday donated fifty percent of monthly salary in Assam Chief Minister’s relief fund. As per the latest reports, at least fifteen people have lost their lives in the current spate of floods in Assam, while lakhs of people have been displaced.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India’s tour of West Indies: Ton-up Manish Pandey eyes return to senior team
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Trevor Bayliss as head coach
3 Narendra Hirwani to work with Indian women’s team as spin consultant