Assam cricketer takes 10 wickets in an innings

Assam cricketer Arpan Dutta achieved the rare feat of scalping all 10 wickets in one innings in the Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament, an inter-district tournament organized by Assam Cricket Association, on Thursday. Turning out for Sivasagar, the 25-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner registered figures of 19-4-48-10 against Charaideo.

Arpan’s spell reduced Charaideo to 121 all out in 49 overs. The match ended in a draw but Sivasagar got points from the match on the basis of their first innings lead. Batting first, Sivasagar had scored 215 runs in 53.4 overs.

Arpan was named the Man of the Match for his destructive bowling spell.

Arpan has represented Assam in various age-group tournaments and was also part of the trials for the Assam Ranji Trophy side last season.

This is the first time a bowler has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in the Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament.

The rare feat of taking all 10 wickets in an innings is a bowler’s dream in any format or stage. Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are the only two to have scripted the unique feat in Tests. Debashish Mohanty, Subash Gupte, Pradeep Sundaram and PM Chatterjee are those who have taken 10 wickets in an innings in Indian domestic cricket. Last year, Rex Singh, a teenager from Manipur, took all 10 wickets in an innings in the U-19 tournament Cooch Behar Trophy.