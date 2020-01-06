Assam boy gifts Virat Kohli a portrait made from discarded mobile phones

Even as rains played spoilsport leading to the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka to be called off on Sunday, a 20-year-old boy from Assam’s Dhubri district had good reason to celebrate. A portrait put together with parts of discarded mobile phones of Indian captain Virat Kohli got young Rahul Pareek not just facetime with his favourite sportsperson but also a glowing compliment.
“Virat sir was shocked to see the portrait — almost as shocked as I was to see him in real life! I asked him to take it with him but he told me moving it around would ruin it. Instead, he wrote a message on it: ‘Dear Rahul, This is outstanding’,” says Pareek, who is a student at KC Das Commerce College in Guwahati. The BCCI tweeted the video, which went viral.
Making art out of old phones.
How is this for fan love! 👏👏 #TeamIndia @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wnOAg3nYGD
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020
Pareek says a few days ago, he went around asking his neighbours and relatives for their old phones — once he had collected enough handsets, he set to work. Over three days, he used wires, glue, and pins to assemble the portrait together.
Once it was done, I wrote several mails to the Cricket Association of Assam but didn’t hear back. On Saturday — a day before the match — when no one was letting me enter, I stood in front of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium holding the portrait. That is when the local media noticed me. Thereafter, I got a call from Virat Kohli’s manager,” says Pareek.
The student says that he has been into art since he was a child.
I would do regular portraits of celebrities first. Later, I was inspired to develop something different. I called it the ‘mechanical portrait’, which means basically recycling electronic scrap to make a picture. That includes mobile phones and old computer motherboards I would collect from repair shops,” he says, “Even as a child, opening up old things always fascinated me. Moreover, it felt good to recycle material which would just be junked anyway.”
He has previously made a “mechanical portrait” of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. The latter earned him a place in the India Book of Records.
“If you look at the portrait up close, it might not make much sense because you will see only a tangle of wires and parts of old phones. Take ten steps back, and the larger picture becomes clearer,” he says.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App