Assam boy gifts Virat Kohli a portrait made from discarded mobile phones

Virat Kohli with Rahul Pareek. Virat Kohli with Rahul Pareek.

Even as rains played spoilsport leading to the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka to be called off on Sunday, a 20-year-old boy from Assam’s Dhubri district had good reason to celebrate. A portrait put together with parts of discarded mobile phones of Indian captain Virat Kohli got young Rahul Pareek not just facetime with his favourite sportsperson but also a glowing compliment.

“Virat sir was shocked to see the portrait — almost as shocked as I was to see him in real life! I asked him to take it with him but he told me moving it around would ruin it. Instead, he wrote a message on it: ‘Dear Rahul, This is outstanding’,” says Pareek, who is a student at KC Das Commerce College in Guwahati. The BCCI tweeted the video, which went viral.

Making art out of old phones.

How is this for fan love! 👏👏 #TeamIndia @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wnOAg3nYGD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Pareek says a few days ago, he went around asking his neighbours and relatives for their old phones — once he had collected enough handsets, he set to work. Over three days, he used wires, glue, and pins to assemble the portrait together.

Once it was done, I wrote several mails to the Cricket Association of Assam but didn’t hear back. On Saturday — a day before the match — when no one was letting me enter, I stood in front of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium holding the portrait. That is when the local media noticed me. Thereafter, I got a call from Virat Kohli’s manager,” says Pareek.

Rahul Pareek with his phone portrait of Virat Kohli. Rahul Pareek with his phone portrait of Virat Kohli.

The student says that he has been into art since he was a child.

I would do regular portraits of celebrities first. Later, I was inspired to develop something different. I called it the ‘mechanical portrait’, which means basically recycling electronic scrap to make a picture. That includes mobile phones and old computer motherboards I would collect from repair shops,” he says, “Even as a child, opening up old things always fascinated me. Moreover, it felt good to recycle material which would just be junked anyway.”

He has previously made a “mechanical portrait” of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. The latter earned him a place in the India Book of Records.

“If you look at the portrait up close, it might not make much sense because you will see only a tangle of wires and parts of old phones. Take ten steps back, and the larger picture becomes clearer,” he says.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd