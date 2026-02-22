‘Asli tournament starts now… dogfight very important’ – Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy's ability to consistently bowl on the good length, varying his speed and mixing his leg-spinners and googlies makes it a daunting task for the batters to pick him. (PTI Photo)

He might have topped rankings and wicket taking charts in 2025 (36), and has helped India win Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy (9 wkts), but Varun Chakaravarthy who has a career best of 5/17 against South Africa, knows when the real battles start.

India’s actual heroes who needs to get this done, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are ready.

When India kick off their Super Eight campaign against South Africa, Chakaravarthy starts joint second on 9 wickets with Blessings Muzarabani, Michael Leaks and Azmatullah Omarzai, with Usman Tariq Lungi Ngidi, Shamar Joseph and Jason Holder, Marco Jansen on 7 and capable of adding to their tally. But India’s mystery spinner looks good to take over American Shadley Van Schalkwyk who is on 13.