‘Asli tournament starts now… dogfight very important’ – Varun Chakaravarthy

He might have topped rankings and wicket taking charts in 2025 (36), and has helped India win Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy (9 wkts), but Varun Chakaravarthy who has a career best of 5/17 against South Africa, knows when the real battles start.
India’s actual heroes who needs to get this done, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy are ready.
When India kick off their Super Eight campaign against South Africa, Chakaravarthy starts joint second on 9 wickets with Blessings Muzarabani, Michael Leaks and Azmatullah Omarzai, with Usman Tariq Lungi Ngidi, Shamar Joseph and Jason Holder, Marco Jansen on 7 and capable of adding to their tally. But India’s mystery spinner looks good to take over American Shadley Van Schalkwyk who is on 13.
However as far as the campaign goes, Chakaravarthy is aware that bowling will get tougher in coming days with big hitters primed to tee off restlessly. When he was rewarded the dressing room medal for the ‘Impact player of the match’ by India trainer Adrian le Roux, the choice had been easy, given how the fitness Pro had watched the hard work the 34-year-old put in.
“Firstly he’s worked the hardest on his fitness the last couple of months. From my S&C perspective it’s definitely a positive. Secondly when he takes the ball it is always high expectations and he always delivers. And I think in probably the last 3-4 games he could’ve received this medal. He’s not a man of many words. But he’s said once he received this, he’ll give us a nice speech. Varun Chakravarthy,” le Roux declared.
Bit bashful but also aware of the challenges ahead, though he bowls in a team that’s overwhelming favourite for the trophy, the tall spinner would keep it short and biting. He would also show the effort he’s put in to speak in Hindi, with a charming message, “Asli tournament next matche…next match se chaalu ho raha hai… Toh iske liye ready hona hai… Aur dogfight is very important (The real tournament starts from South Africa match. So the team needed to be ready for it. And dogfights are very important),” Chakaravarthy told bcci dot tv.
India is unbeaten, and largely unbothered by oppositions since that early hiccup against USA. But results have never been in question. However, while all the drama is always about batsmen, the bowling unit keeps turning in one good performance after another. Into more of those dogfights now.
