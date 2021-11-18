Pakistan rest Asif Ali, Imad Wasim for first T20I against Bangladesh

Pakistan have rested experienced spinner Imad Wasim and hard-hitting batter Asif Ali for the first T20I against Bangladesh on Friday in Mirpur.

The 12-member squad announced on Thursday for the first of the three-match T20 series also does not include senior batter Muhammad Hafeez, who has opted out of the tour.

Imad, Asif and Hafeez were part of every starting eleven in each of the six games during the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan management has however decided against resting its main pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf although young Muhammad Wasim jr has been included in the 12-member squad.

Bangladesh have dropped senior players Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Kumar Das, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar dropped for the series while Shakib al Hasan and pacer Saifuddin are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Experienced opener Tamim Iqbal who had missed the World Cup has also still not recovered from a thumb injury.

All three games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with second match on Saturday (November 20) and final game on Monday (November 22).

Pakistan Squad for first T20I: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.