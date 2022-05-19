Asif Ali blessed with a baby girl

Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal that he and his wife were blessed with a baby girl.

“Mere Ghar Ayee Aik Nanhi Pari! Welcome to the World, Sweetheart!” his Twitter post read.

Asif Ali has a gut-wrenching backstory where he had lost his first daughter to cancer. For the rest of his life he will carry the pain of losing his daughter. Cricket can never be an adequate solace.

Three years ago, ahead of the 50-over World Cup, Ali’s daughter Dua Fatima succumbed to stage 4 cancer. She was just 19 months old. A day after the funeral, Ali joined the Pakistan squad in England.

Back then. Asif had called his 19-month old daughter a warrior and wrote on Twitter that she would continue to be his strength and inspiration. “I want to remember Dua Fatima as a warrior,” tweeted 27-year-old Asif. “She was my strength and inspiration. The fragrance of her memories is going to stay with me forever. I again request you all to pray for the soul of my princess. Thanks again for being there for me.”

Leaving today to join Pakistan team in UK for our Cricket World Cup journey. We as a team will be in need of your prayers & unconditional support. These are the final few lines for my princess Dua Fatima. Meri beti k liye dua or Fateha ki darkhwast hai. Aap sab k liye duaaain! pic.twitter.com/XeS9ducwZZ — Asif Ali (@AasifAli45) May 25, 2019

The Dean Jones, who was the head coach of Asif’s PSL franchise Islamabad United back then not only saluted Ali’s spirit but also broke down while addressing the media during a press conference in March 2019 after the cricketer’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer.