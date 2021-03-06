‘Asia’s best team India’: Pakistan’s Danesh Kaneria applauds Kohli & Co.

Virat Kohli’s India kept their formidable home record intact after beating England inside three days in the fourth and final Test.

India’s 13th consecutive test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

In a sign of India’s strength, they won the last two matches in a total of five days – the usual duration of one test match.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria congratulated Team India and deemed India as best in Asia.

“Congratulations team India for Wining the series and qualifying in WTC finals and Asia best team to Qualified well deserved. The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation.”

The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 6, 2021

Kaneria wasn’t the only one to praise the Indian team’s performance.

Predicted before the series 3-1 India. And 3-1 it is. Well done team India on winning the series 🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 6, 2021

India have been far too good … the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England … If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era … but that will take some doing against the swinging ball … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

After a below-par 205 in the first innings, England needed a vastly-improved batting performance in the second to stay alive, but their frontline batsmen let them down again. Barring Dan Lawrence, who scored 46 and 50, the rest looked scarred from their struggles against spin in the previous match at the same venue.

Root finished as the top-scorer in the series following his 218 in the first test, but it was otherwise a miserable batting display by his side. Former England spinner Monty Panesar had some harsh words for the visitors and called for introspection within the side.

ECB should change the way we coach spin In England. Discuss with batters what is a high risk shot, what is your game plan on turning pitches. These same batters will score runs in England. They are good players in England. #INDvsENG #INDvENG #MoteraCricketStadium — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) March 6, 2021

The white-ball leg of the series begins on March 12 with a five-match Twenty20 series followed by three one-day internationals.