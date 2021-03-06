scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
‘Asia’s best team India’: Pakistan’s Danesh Kaneria applauds Kohli & Co.

India’s 13th consecutive test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 6, 2021 7:59:47 pm
India beat England on Saturday. (BCCI TV)

Virat Kohli’s India kept their formidable home record intact after beating England inside three days in the fourth and final Test.

India’s 13th consecutive test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

In a sign of India’s strength, they won the last two matches in a total of five days – the usual duration of one test match.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria congratulated Team India and deemed India as best in Asia.

“Congratulations team India for Wining the series and qualifying in WTC finals and Asia best team to Qualified well deserved. The Rise of Team India’s Golden Young Generation.”

Kaneria wasn’t the only one to praise the Indian team’s performance.

After a below-par 205 in the first innings, England needed a vastly-improved batting performance in the second to stay alive, but their frontline batsmen let them down again. Barring Dan Lawrence, who scored 46 and 50, the rest looked scarred from their struggles against spin in the previous match at the same venue.

Root finished as the top-scorer in the series following his 218 in the first test, but it was otherwise a miserable batting display by his side. Former England spinner Monty Panesar had some harsh words for the visitors and called for introspection within the side.

The white-ball leg of the series begins on March 12 with a five-match Twenty20 series followed by three one-day internationals.

