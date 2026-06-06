Asian Games: Bumrah, Sooryavanshi in; Iyer captain of India men’s squad

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the Indian squad for the 2026 Asian Games that will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4 later this year, BCCI secretar Devajit Saikia and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced on Saturday. The pair had also announced Shreyas Iyer as the new captain of the Indian T20I team and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection for their upcoming tours of Ireland and England. Both players are in the squad for the Asian Games as well, with Iyer leading the side.

Bumrah has been rested for the T20Is to be played in Ireland and England. He takes the place of Mohammed Siraj, who is the squad for the tours but not for the Asian Games. Tilak Varma will be vice-captain of the team. Sooryavanshi will be competing for a top-order spot in a squad that includes Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.