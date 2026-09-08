Asian Games: Indian cricket teams to stay in designated hotels, BCCI satisfied with prep

The Indian cricketers going to Japan for the Asian Games will stay at the designated accommodation arranged by the Games’ Organising Committee, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said on Tuesday. The cricketers usually stay in five-star hotels on the foreign tours but that won’t be the case during the continental showpiece.

Last week, drama erupted as multiple reports came stating that BCCI is not happy with the accommodation arrangements. However, Shukla said accommodation of the cricketers was not a big issue and the BCCI and the players were satisfied with the arrangement.

“Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch on what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not five-star but good accommodation,” Shukla said at the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent . “Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it’s comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that’s far away.”