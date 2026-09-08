Asian Games: Indian cricket teams to stay in designated hotels, BCCI satisfied with prep

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The Indian cricketers going to Japan for the Asian Games will stay at the designated accommodation arranged by the Games’ Organising Committee, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said on Tuesday. The cricketers usually stay in five-star hotels on the foreign tours but that won’t be the case during the continental showpiece.
Last week, drama erupted as multiple reports came stating that BCCI is not happy with the accommodation arrangements. However, Shukla said accommodation of the cricketers was not a big issue and the BCCI and the players were satisfied with the arrangement.
“Whatever they (organisers) are providing, we are staying there and we are keeping a watch on what kind of accommodation is being given so that our players are comfortable. Definitely those are not five-star but good accommodation,” Shukla said at the send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent . “Whatever has been offered to our cricketers that accommodation we have got the photographs all the way and the videos also of that, so I think it’s comfortable. They (cricketers) will be going and staying there because otherwise the options were to make them stay in Osaka or Tokyo that’s far away.”
He also confirmed that the cricketers will be staying in separate rooms instead of the twin-sharing rooms. The issue on the accommodation of the hotels for the cricketers had arisen due to the scarcity of top-rated hotels in Nagoya.
“The problem was that Nagoya didn’t have many hotels. Tokyo is one and a half hours by bullet train, so is Osaka. But in the Asian Games, all the participants are like families, it doesn’t look nice that some teams stay in Tokyo and some in Osaka so it has been decided that our players will live at hotel accommodation there (at Nagoya),” he said further.
Shukla lamented that the major concerns were the condition of the ground, wickets and dressing rooms.
“The big issue was the ground, wicket and dressing rooms. They (organisers) have addressed those things. Asian Cricket Council’s team has gone there and now they (ACC team) are satisfied with the ground, the wickets and dressing rooms, everything is fine.” Asked who has arranged the accommodation of the cricketers, Shukla said, “That’s being organized by Indian Olympic Association, Asian Games Organising Committee and Japan Cricket Association.
India has named full strength teams for both men’s and women’s competition with Shreyas Iyer leading the challenge in men’s category and Harmanpreet Kaur leading it in women’s.
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