Asian Games: Gold medal to be shared if cricket final is washed out

Indian cricket team during a practice session at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya. (BCCI)

The gold medal in the men’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will be shared by the two finalists if Saturday’s final is washed out, the Asian Games organising committee has told The Indian Express.

Unlike the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India were awarded gold after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, the teams will not be separated by their rankings.

“There are no reserve days scheduled for the men’s cricket final,” the organising committee said in a statement to The Indian Express. “If the final is cancelled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is cancelled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals.”