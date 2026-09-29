Asian Games: Gold medal to be shared if cricket final is washed out

At Hangzhou Asiad three years ago, India won the gold on the virtue of being the higher-ranked team; no reserve day for the cricket final, scheduled for October 3.

Written by: Mihir Vasavda
3 min readNagoyaSep 29, 2026 04:55 PM IST
Indian cricket team during a practice session at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya. (BCCI)Indian cricket team during a practice session at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya. (BCCI)
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The gold medal in the men’s cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will be shared by the two finalists if Saturday’s final is washed out, the Asian Games organising committee has told The Indian Express.

Unlike the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India were awarded gold after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, the teams will not be separated by their rankings.

“There are no reserve days scheduled for the men’s cricket final,” the organising committee said in a statement to The Indian Express. “If the final is cancelled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is cancelled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals.”

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The clarification comes after rain disrupted the men’s cricket competition in Nagoya, with no knockout matches being played. India, the defending champions, advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out, with their higher ICC T20I ranking determining progression.

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At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, India were awarded the gold medal after their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. India had progressed to the final as the higher-ranked team and were declared winners under the tournament’s ranking-based rules.

The forecast offers some encouragement ahead of the medal matches. Weather predictions for Nagoya through Saturday do not indicate rainfall.

India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka in the semifinals on Thursday, while Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the other last-four match later that day. The final is scheduled for October 3 at the Korogi Sports Park.

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The bronze-medal match will have no reserve day, with both teams awarded bronze medals if the match is cancelled.

India have sent a full-strength squad for the Asian Games, led by Shreyas Iyer and including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, the rain over the last few days means they haven’t had a chance to play or train yet.

On Monday, Washington Sundar was at the athletics, cheering on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar as he went on to win the silver medal.

Last week, the women’s team defeated Sri Lanka to win the gold medal.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mihir Vasavda
Mihir Vasavda

Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More

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