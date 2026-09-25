Asian Games Cricket schedule: Who will India face in QF? Full bracket, dates

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The Indian men’s cricket team will aim to emulate the women’s team and defend their Asian Games cricket gold medal when they step out for action next week.
The men’s qualification system is different in that there are 10 participants, two more than the eight teams in the women’s category. The Indian women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their campaign with a quarter-final clash against Japan before hammering Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semi-finals and final to clinch gold for the second successive edition since the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
Meanwhile, the men’s team led by Shreyas Iyer has booked their place in the quarter-finals, owing to their continental ranking in the T20I format, alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their opponents will be decided by the initial round featuring six teams – Afghanistan, Thailand, Oman, Hong Kong, Malaysia and hosts Japan – in two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.400
|2
|Nepal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Japan (H)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|−2.400
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.950
|2
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|−2.950
India are set to play their quarter-final match on September 28 at 10:30 AM IST. They are slotted to face the second-placed team in Group A.
Quarter-final 1: Pakistan vs B2, September 28
Quarter-final 2: India vs A2, September 28
Quarter-final 3: Bangladesh vs B1, September 29
Quarter-final 4: Sri Lanka vs A1, September 29
Semi-Final 1: October 1
Semi-Final 2: October 1
Final: October 3
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Aliss Al Islam.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.