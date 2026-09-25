Asian Games Cricket schedule: Who will India face in QF? Full bracket, dates

India will gear up for their men's cricket gold medal defence at the 2026 Asian Games from September 28 onwards. (BCCI)

The Indian men’s cricket team will aim to emulate the women’s team and defend their Asian Games cricket gold medal when they step out for action next week.

The men’s qualification system is different in that there are 10 participants, two more than the eight teams in the women’s category. The Indian women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their campaign with a quarter-final clash against Japan before hammering Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semi-finals and final to clinch gold for the second successive edition since the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Meanwhile, the men’s team led by Shreyas Iyer has booked their place in the quarter-finals, owing to their continental ranking in the T20I format, alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their opponents will be decided by the initial round featuring six teams – Afghanistan, Thailand, Oman, Hong Kong, Malaysia and hosts Japan – in two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.