Asian Games 2026: No transition in sight as India back T20 World Cup core

The first squad announcement after a disappointing ICC tournament usually offers clues about where a team is headed. Sometimes it marks the beginning of a rebuild. Sometimes it rewards domestic performers. Sometimes it signals that the next cycle has begun.

India’s squad for the Asian Games in Japan does none of that.

Barely two days after crashing out in the group stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the selectors have retained virtually the entire squad. The only change sees wicketkeeper G. Kamalini replace Yastika Bhatia, while Harmanpreet Kaur remains captain and Smriti Mandhana vice-captain.

The message is clear: despite another underwhelming ICC campaign, the management continues to back the same core.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that. Successful teams do not rip up their plans after every setback. Australia, for instance, have often resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes after a poor tournament because they trust proven players to respond. The difference is that Australia’s core has consistently repaid that faith. India have repeatedly flattered to deceive on the biggest stage.