Asian Games 2026: No transition in sight as India back T20 World Cup core

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The first squad announcement after a disappointing ICC tournament usually offers clues about where a team is headed. Sometimes it marks the beginning of a rebuild. Sometimes it rewards domestic performers. Sometimes it signals that the next cycle has begun.
India’s squad for the Asian Games in Japan does none of that.
Barely two days after crashing out in the group stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the selectors have retained virtually the entire squad. The only change sees wicketkeeper G. Kamalini replace Yastika Bhatia, while Harmanpreet Kaur remains captain and Smriti Mandhana vice-captain.
The message is clear: despite another underwhelming ICC campaign, the management continues to back the same core.
There is nothing inherently wrong with that. Successful teams do not rip up their plans after every setback. Australia, for instance, have often resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes after a poor tournament because they trust proven players to respond.
The difference is that Australia’s core has consistently repaid that faith. India have repeatedly flattered to deceive on the biggest stage.
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Since finishing runners-up at the 2020 T20 World Cup, India have entered successive ICC tournaments carrying genuine expectations. They have reached knockout stages and produced memorable performances, yet the one thing that has continued to elude them is a global title.
The latest World Cup exit exposed familiar problems. The batting lacked consistency, the middle order never truly settled, fielding standards dipped at crucial moments, and the side still appeared unsure of its strongest combination.
Those are not minor issues. They are the sort of concerns that usually prompt difficult conversations.
Instead, the selectors have largely stayed the course.
Missed Opportunity
That is what makes the Asian Games such a missed opportunity.
Unlike an ICC event, the Asian Games offer India the luxury of experimenting without dramatically lowering expectations. As defending champions and one of the strongest teams in the competition, they remain favourites for the gold medal even with a couple of fresh faces in the squad.
This felt like the right tournament to widen the player pool.
Not because younger players are necessarily better than the established names today, but because transition is rarely something that happens overnight. The best sides introduce the next generation while the seniors are still around, allowing experience to be passed on gradually rather than through necessity.
The leadership question fits into the same discussion.
Harmanpreet remains captain, and Smriti continues as vice-captain. Retaining Harmanpreet after one disappointing tournament is understandable. But if Smriti is eventually expected to take over, she also needs time to shape the side in her own way rather than inherit it overnight.
The Asian Games appeared to be the perfect occasion to begin that process. Instead, the leadership structure remains exactly as it was.
The same logic applies to the squad.
Kamalini’s inclusion is the only genuine fresh selection. While the young wicketkeeper has earned her chance, one change alone does little to expand India’s options ahead of the next ICC cycle.
India could well return from Japan with another gold medal. If they do, the selectors will feel vindicated.
Whether this squad also brings India closer to the ICC title that has slipped away time and again is another matter. Every transition eventually becomes unavoidable. The only real question is whether a team begins preparing for it early or waits until it has no choice. The Asian Games looked like the ideal time to take that first step. Instead, India have chosen continuity once again.
The women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be held from September 17-22, with Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand competing. India are the defending champions after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 final.
India’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
*Subject to fitness clearance
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