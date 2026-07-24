Asian Games 2026: When can India face Pakistan in men’s and women’s cricket?

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India and Pakistan have been drawn in opposite halves of both the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the 2026 Asian Games, ensuring the arch-rivals can face each other only in the gold medal match if both teams progress through their respective groups.
The draw for the cricket events, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, was released on Thursday, with the men’s competition featuring 10 teams and the women’s event involving eight.
In the men’s competition, defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry into the quarter-finals by virtue of being the four highest-ranked Asian teams in the men’s T20I rankings.
The remaining six teams – Afghanistan, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates – have been divided into two preliminary groups. Group A comprises Afghanistan, Hong Kong China and Singapore, while Group B features the UAE, Japan and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.
Cricket action is going to heat up at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 – here’s how the road to the podium looks!
WOMEN’S
India vs Japan
Bangladesh vs People’s Republic of China
Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
Pakistan vs Thailand pic.twitter.com/lcB22vm13l
— Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) July 23, 2026
India won the gold medal when cricket returned to the Asian Games at Hangzhou in 2023. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the men’s team defeated Afghanistan in the final after rain washed out the contest with Afghanistan on 112/5 in 18.2 overs. India were awarded the gold medal on the basis of their higher group-stage seeding.
India will begin the defence of their women’s title against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals. Victory would set up a semi-final against either Bangladesh or China. Pakistan, meanwhile, face Thailand in the quarter-finals and could meet Sri Lanka in the last four, meaning India and Pakistan can clash only in the final.
India claimed the inaugural women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side defended 116 with Titas Sadhu starring with the ball, claiming 3/6 in her four overs.
Cricket will once again be played in the T20 format at the 2026 Asian Games before making its return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.