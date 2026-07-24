Asian Games 2026: When can India face Pakistan in men’s and women’s cricket?

2026 Asian Games: India and Pakistan were drawn in opposite halves of both the men's and women's cricket competitions. (AP)

India and Pakistan have been drawn in opposite halves of both the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the 2026 Asian Games, ensuring the arch-rivals can face each other only in the gold medal match if both teams progress through their respective groups.

The draw for the cricket events, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, was released on Thursday, with the men’s competition featuring 10 teams and the women’s event involving eight.

In the men’s competition, defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry into the quarter-finals by virtue of being the four highest-ranked Asian teams in the men’s T20I rankings.