AG Cricket Final: Sooryavanshi vs Pakistan offies, in land of rising sun

The rains that had disrupted the Asian Games cricket schedule have finally relented in Japan, and on Saturday, India and Pakistan will face off for the gold medal at Korogi Sports Park.

India have a clutch of big names, but one man’s exploits on the big day have stood out. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may only be 15 years old, yet he has shown an appetite for scoring big on the big occasion.

The first glimpse came in the Under-19 World Cup final, where his 175 off 80 balls pulverised England and helped India win by 100 runs.

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A few months later, he showed he could do it against the big boys. He smashed 97 off 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by 96 off 47 balls under pressure in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. He emerged as the Orange Cap winner.