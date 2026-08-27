Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Full schedule, timings, venue and India squads

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India will have their sights set on defending twin gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with the cricket schedules for both the men’s and women’s events officially released. The action will unfold at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, where the women’s competition will run from September 17 to 22, followed by the men’s tournament from September 24 to October 3.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team will kick off their title defence on September 18, facing hosts Japan at 10:30 AM IST in a straight knockout quarterfinal. The winners will progress to the semifinals. The Shreyas Iyer-captained men’s side, meanwhile, will enter the fray directly in the quarterfinals on September 28, taking on the second-placed team from Group A, which features Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal.
Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal
Group B: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman
Seeded Teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
*The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where they will meet the four seeded teams.
|Date
|Match
|Time (JST / IST)
|September 24
|Afghanistan vs Japan
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 24
|Hong Kong vs Malaysia
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 25
|Hong Kong vs Oman
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 25
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 26
|Japan vs Nepal
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 26
|Malaysia vs Oman
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 28
|Quarterfinal 1 (Pakistan vs 2nd Group B)
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 28
|Quarterfinal 2 (India vs 2nd Group A)
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 29
|Quarterfinal 3 (Sri Lanka vs Winner Group A)
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 29
|Quarterfinal 4 (Bangladesh vs Winner Group B)
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|October 1
|Semifinal 1
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|October 1
|Semifinal 2
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|October 3
|Bronze Medal Match
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|October 3
|Final
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
Group A: India, Japan, Bangladesh, People’s Republic of China
Group B: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand
|Date
|Match
|Time (JST / IST)
|September 17
|Bangladesh vs China
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 17
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 18
|Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 18
|India vs Japan
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 20
|Semifinal 1
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 20
|Semifinal 2
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
|September 22
|Bronze Medal Match
|9:00 AM / 5:30 AM
|September 22
|Final
|2:00 PM / 10:30 AM
India Men’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Nandani Sharma.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.