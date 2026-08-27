Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Full schedule, timings, venue and India squads

India will have their sights set on defending twin gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with the cricket schedules for both the men’s and women’s events officially released. The action will unfold at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, where the women’s competition will run from September 17 to 22, followed by the men’s tournament from September 24 to October 3.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team will kick off their title defence on September 18, facing hosts Japan at 10:30 AM IST in a straight knockout quarterfinal. The winners will progress to the semifinals. The Shreyas Iyer-captained men’s side, meanwhile, will enter the fray directly in the quarterfinals on September 28, taking on the second-placed team from Group A, which features Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal.