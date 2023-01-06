Asian Cricket Council hits back at Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has hit back to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah. The ACC’s reaction came a day after Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for “unilaterally announcing” the Asian Cricket Council’s two year calendar.

On Thursday, Shah, in his capacity as ACC chairman announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup slotted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

The ACC in an official statement on Friday said, “It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.”

In the statement, the ACC further said, “The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB. In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.”