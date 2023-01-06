scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Asian Cricket Council hits back at Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah

'Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC'

Jay shaH, ACC, Najam Sethi, PCB, Asian Cricket CouncilBCCI Secretary Jay Shah and PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Asian Cricket Council hits back at Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has hit back to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah. The ACC’s reaction came a day after Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for “unilaterally announcing” the Asian Cricket Council’s two year calendar.

On Thursday, Shah, in his capacity as ACC chairman announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup slotted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

The ACC in an official statement on Friday said, “It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.”

In the statement, the ACC further said, “The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB. In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:08 IST
Next Story

Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti’s Turkey vacation was all about hot air balloons, dreamy sunrises. See pics

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close