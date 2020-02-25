World XI vs Asia XI: Six Indians in squad, Virat Kohli’s selection still unclear

It remains to be seen if Virat Kohli makes him available for the games scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22. It remains to be seen if Virat Kohli makes him available for the games scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the Asia XI squad to face a World XI in a T20 series to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father.

KL Rahul (one game), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are among the five Indians in the 15-man squad, However, Kohli’s selection is subject to confirmation.

Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli makes him available for the games scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22.

A week later, India will host a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.

The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18.

The IPL also starts on March 29. If the first T20 in Dhaka is held on March 18, then Kohli can’t play that game as he will be on national duty.

