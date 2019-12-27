No Pakistan players, 5 Indians to be part of Asia XI vs World XI: BCCI

India and Pakistan met on the cricket field in the ODI World Cup in 2019. (File Photo/AFP) India and Pakistan met on the cricket field in the ODI World Cup in 2019. (File Photo/AFP)

The BCCI has said that the possibility of India and Pakistan players playing together will not arise in the combined Asia XI team next year.

Asia XI and World XI are scheduled to play two T20s in Bangladesh in March 2020. Speaking to IANS, BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George said on Thursday the message is that there will be no Pakistan players invited for the match.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five India players who will be a part of the Asia XI,” he said.

“There will be Asia XI vs World XI game but it will be subject to ICC’s approval,” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed to The Indian Express after BCCI’s annual general body meeting held in Mumbai earlier in December.

It had been reported earlier that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought the services of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya from the BCCI for the Asia XI team.

“We are looking for the best players among the current lot, and because the games will have international status, everyone will be serious about it,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan had said earlier in the year.

However, what makes things problematic is that India are scheduled to play a T20I series against South Africa in March next year. The last T20 of their series is scheduled for March 18, the same date as one of the scheduled Asia XI matches.

The World XI has played only three T20Is so far, whereas Asia XI have never fielded a side in T20Is. The last World XI match played was against West Indies at Lord’s on March 31, 2018.

