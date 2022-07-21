Asia Cup will be held in UAE, says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: July 21, 2022 9:27:54 pm
The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.
“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.
The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis. Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.
