‘Asia Cup should be staged in Sri Lanka’, says R Ashwin while responding to Javed Miandad’s comments

Senior India spinner R Ashwin has reacted on former Pakistan’s skipper Javed Miandad’s comments about hosting the Asia Cup. Miandad has staunchly criticised the BCCI for their rigid stance on not touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

“But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka,” Ashwin said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been keen on hosting the 2023 ODI format Asia Cup and has pointed to international teams touring the country to assure players of safety concerns following a decade-long hiatus owing to terrorist attacks during the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan.

While criticising India, Miandad had said,“India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket,” the 65-year-old said at a recent public event. “I’ve always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don’t leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don’t care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC’s job. If ICC can’t control this there’s no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don’t come, they should be debarred. India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hmare liye nahi hai.”

Teams like England, New Zealand and Australia have toured the country over the last year and played Test cricket. PCB wants cricketing ties with the Indian team to resume like earlier, however, the BCCI seems to be reluctant to travel to Pakistan.