scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in Pakistan squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out from due to the knee injury he sustained during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Muhammad HasnainHasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition. (FILE)

Mohammad Hasnain will replace the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

The 22-year-old pacer has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is in which he has taken 17 wickets.

Mohammad Hasnain Mohammad Hasnain. (PCB)

It has been a tough few months for Hasnain. Back in 2019, still a teenager, it was his ability to bowl 150 kph that fast-tracked him into the Pakistan 50-overs World Cup squad. Things didn’t go as Pakistan would have liked – the boy who they called the next Shoaib Akhtar was soon called for chucking.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Also Read |Mohammad Hasnain: The 150kph Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Earlier this year, he bounced back after ICC recommended action correction work and was an instant hit on the English county circuit. The taint of having a dodgy action, though, didn’t get wiped out despite ICC lifting the ban on him.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, after getting out to the Pakistan pacer in The Hundred game, suggested Hasnain still bent his arm. Stonic would mimic a ‘throw’ on his way to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands.

Advertisement
Also Read |‘Told him not to dive’: Shahid Afridi on Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury ahead of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11. Pakistan will start their campaign against their arch-rivals India on August 28. While their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on September. The Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:23:59 pm
Next Story

Singapore sex-ban repeal comes with big hurdle for gay marriage

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News