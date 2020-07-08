Asia Cup is cancelled, says Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo) Asia Cup is cancelled, says Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Asia Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in September, stands cancelled. There is however no official confirmation from the Asian Cricket Council yet.

In conversation with ‘Sports Tak’ in an Instagram Live session, Ganguly said, “Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled).”

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament. With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup’s cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

On India’s possible first International series, Ganguly said, “It’s difficult to say which will be India’s first international series. We’ve done our preparations but we can’t do much till we know the government rules. We are not in a hurry because the health of players is of the utmost importance. We are monitoring things monthly.”

Ganguly, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, said that there is hope of the Indian Premier League being organised if the T20 World Cup gets cancelled. “We will try everything to stage the IPL. It is very important for Indian cricket. We will try to host it in India,” said Ganguly.

“The cancellation of T20 World Cup will happen soon because all countries are asking for a direction from ICC. We’ll know by mid-July. My gut-feeling is saying it’s tough.”

