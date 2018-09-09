Asia Cup accorded ODI status by ICC board

The International Cricket Council has granted ODI status for all matches involving Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018. (Source: Asian Cricket Council Twitter) The International Cricket Council has granted ODI status for all matches involving Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018. (Source: Asian Cricket Council Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to accord One-Day International status to all matches that will be played at the Asia Cup which will get underway on September 15 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The final will be played on September 28.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a media release: “To grant ODI status to all matches in the Asia Cup is a positive step taken by the ICC Board as we continue to take an in-depth look at international cricket structures in relation to our long-term ambition of growing the game and adding to the one billion fans who already follow the sport.”

“This decision was informed by our review of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year where there was a mix of games with and without international status which proved to be confusing for fans.”

“In order to simplify the situation we will extend the ICC Cricket World Cup principle of all matches being ODIs to other tournaments where a number of the teams have ODI status and some not, this includes the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.”

“The fact that these events are open to teams beyond the existing 16 teams that currently have ODI status is important and, accordingly, ensuring all matches are granted ODI status is befitting of the events and just reward for the teams that have qualified.”

“Of course all T20 matches between ICC Members now have T20I status and we are in the midst of reviewing the whole issue of ODI status, which review should be completed in the next few months.”

Hong Kong is the only team in the tournament to not hold an official ODI status. They will play their first round matches against Pakistan and India on 16 and 18 September in Dubai. Despite not holding ODI status, Hong Kong had beaten Nepal, who recently earned the ODI status, to qualify for the Asia Cup.

Apart from Hong Kong, Asia Cup features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the two-week event.

