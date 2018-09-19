Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • India shouldn’t play Pakistan in multi-nation events also if not playing in bilateral series, says Gautam Gambhir

India shouldn’t play Pakistan in multi-nation events also if not playing in bilateral series, says Gautam Gambhir

Ahead of the big clash between India and Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir said that there should not be a conditional ban on cricket with Pakistan.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 19, 2018 12:24:57 am
Gautam Gambhir said that there should not be a conditional ban on cricket with Pakistan.
Related News

India and Pakistan resume rivalry in Asia Cup’s most anticipated clash on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that there should not be a conditional ban on cricket with Pakistan.

Gambhir was quoted by Times of India as saying, “If you want to ban someone from playing, you should ban them from playing every form of cricket, whether it’s Asia Cup or ICC events. You can’t have conditional bans in sports. You can’t say we won’t play bilateral series but we can’t do anything about ICC events and Asia Cup.”

“If you want to play Pakistan in Asia Cup, why don’t you play bilateral series as well? If you don’t want to play Pakistan in bilateral series, then don’t play them in Asia Cup and in ICC events either. That is a decision that the BCCI and the Government needs to take.”

India and Pakistan have not played a single bilateral ODI series since January 2013. Looking forward to the match, Gambhir said, “From the game’s point of view I am looking forward to it, but I don’t get too emotional about the fact that it’s a match vs Pakistan. Ultimately, it’s a game of cricket that India wants to win. Whether it’s UAE, Pakistan or Sri Lanka. It’s another game of cricket.”

“People do think it’s a big thing, India playing Pakistan, because we don’t play them often and there are a lot of emotions involved in it, but as sportsman you don’t go into the game thinking it’s Pakistan, so we have to beat them,” said Gambhir. “You want to beat every opposition possible because it’s a matter of pride for your country.”

“I think it will be a good game, because Pakistan is a decent side,” Gambhir added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 