Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: 50-over format tournament in September; India-Pakistan in same group

Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political tension between the two countries.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday has announced that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held in September and the tournament will be played in 50-over format. The itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had opposed the BCCI’s stand and even threatened boycott of the 50-over World Cup in India.

But following a change of guard in the PCB, with Raja being replaced by Najam Sethi, there could be some positive development.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE after they beat Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in T20 format because of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year and the focus of all the participating teams being on the 50-over format, this year’s Asia Cup will be held in that format.

BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah, while releasing the calendar for the next two years said the schedule “signals our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket.” A total of 145 ODI and T20I matches will be played during the two-year cycle (between 2023-2024) announced by ACC. There will be 75 games in 2023 and 70 games in 2024.

Also, the Emerging (U23) Asia Cup is back and will be held in the 50-over format in July this year for men and involve eight teams. The tournament next year will be held in December but in T20 format.

The women’s Emerging Asia Cup this year in June will be T20 affair involving eight teams.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 13:20 IST
