World Cricket needs this win from Sri Lanka: Reactions pour in after SL defeat PAK to win Asia Cup

Sri Lanka outplayed Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Sri Lanka scored 170 for six in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat as he made 71 not out 45 off balls. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. Right amidst a crisis, winning this tournament is a big thing for Sri Lanka.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

Congratulations Sri Lanka ! deserved to win the Asia cup ,After loosing to Afghanistan in the first game showed true character as a unit to win the tournament 🏟 #SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final well done skipper @dasunshanaka1 🤛 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 11, 2022

World Cricket needs this win from Sri Lanka. Very well done. Congratulations to the Srilanka Cricket fans #AsiaCup2022Final #SLvPAK @OfficialSLC — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 11, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Out of words for the character shown by @OfficialSLC , this journey should be life lesson for all of us, with unity, you can conquer the world, after pain, comes ease. Many congratulations to SL for becoming Asian Champions, hope the country is full of smiles! #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/3FogDkn19R — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 11, 2022

Win the toss, win the match?? Naaaah…well played, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 What a memorable campaign 💪🏆 #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2022

Well played Sri Lanka, deserving champions of #AsiaCup.

Imagine, they haven’t qualified for the T20 World Cup which is to be held next month. Wouldn’t it be interesting if you lose to a team that hasn’t qualified you too lose qualification. Tote ud jaate sab teams ke. #SLvsPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2022

Cmon guys, let them hear you ROAR! Visit https://t.co/Gkq05yafQK to wish ‘Our Lions’ to bring the Asia Cup home! — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 9, 2022

>

When I was watching the start of the match it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and at the end Sri Lanka made it one-sided. Have to appreciate the @OfficialSLC played the entire tournament sp todays final, you deserve #AsiaCup2022, congrats and well played — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka deserving Champions … congratulations to @OfficialSLC for becoming Asia cup Champions.. Hats off to you guys.. showed real grit and fought hard to win this one..This is BIG 🥇🏆 #AsiaCup2022Final — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2022

This is such a rewarding result for Sri Lanka. Blown away by Afghanistan in 1st match; but since then; every game a must win game. They have kept the intensity going, the belief intact and backed their skills. Congrats 👏🏻👏🏻@OfficialSLC #Champions #AsiaCupFinal2022 #SLvPAK — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 11, 2022

It was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance. It was one for posterity as Sri Lanka first raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, who were cruising along at 93 for 2, were finally bowled out by Sri Lanka for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans outcheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans.