Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

World Cricket needs this win from Sri Lanka: Reactions pour in after SL defeat PAK to win Asia Cup

It was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan. (Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket)

Sri Lanka outplayed Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Sri Lanka scored 170 for six in 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred with the bat as he made 71 not out 45 off balls. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. Right amidst a crisis, winning this tournament is a big thing for Sri Lanka.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

It was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance. It was one for posterity as Sri Lanka first raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, who were cruising along at 93 for 2, were finally bowled out by Sri Lanka for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans outcheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:17:50 am
