Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, squads, format, live telecast and all you need to know

Asia Cup 2022 schedule, squad, teams, format, matches, fixtures, groups, and live telecast in India: The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

Six teams will be competing in this year’s edition including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will battle it out in a qualifier for the sixth spot.

Here is the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022:

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Here are all the squads for this year’s tournament:

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Qualifier: Final team in Group A yet to be determined

Group B

Afghanistan: Squad yet to be named

Bangladesh: Squad yet to be named

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be named

Asia Cup 2022 live streaming and live telecast details: All matches will start at 7:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted on the Star Sports network in India and Disney + Hotstar will be live streaming the online coverage.