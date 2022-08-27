Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Both teams look to start on winning note with first choice XI

Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Group B will kick off Asia’s continental cricket tournament with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan locking horns in the opener. Both the teams walk into the competition on the back of series defeats in the format. While Sri Lanka lost their last T20I bilateral series 2-1 at home to Australia in June, Afghanistan recently lost a five-match bilateral 3-2 in Ireland. Afghanistan though, have the upper hand in terms of the overall win-loss ratio in the format since January 2020, 1.857 compared to Sri Lanka’s 0.416. In the last two years, Sri Lanka has only won one T20I bilateral series which came at home against a second string Indian team which barely managed to field an XI after seven of their players tested Covid-19 positive after a win in the first of the three matches.

📸 Snapshots from Sri Lanka's intense training session ahead of #AsiaCup2022 curtain-raiser! #RoaringForGlory

Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

The first match of Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE on Saturday, August 27. A bit of a trivia, the last time Sri Lanka won the tournament was also the first Asia Cup Afghanistan featured in back in 2014.

Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report:

The pitch in Dubai during the early phases of IPL 2021 second-leg favored pacers before they slowed out. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, 12 out of the 13 games in Dubai were won while batting second and that included the final.

Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Report:

Rain, is barely a cause of concern with temperatures forecast around 36 degrees.

Asia Cup 2022 Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka Probable XI:Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi