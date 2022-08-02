Aug 28 & Oct 23: Save these India vs Pak Asia Cup & World T20 dates

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the Men’s Asia Cup, starting from August 27. India and Pakistan will face each other in the A Group opener in Dubai on August 28. There is a high chance that the two countries will be up against each other more than once in the tournament. They are likely to play against each other in the Super 4 stage and might end up playing in the final of the Asia Cup as well .

In the coming months, they might end up paying a lot more than in the last few years. A month later, after the Asia Cup, the neighbours will clash again on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11. India are in Group A along with Pakistan and the third team will be a qualifier. Sri Lanka, Bangaldadesh and Afghanistan are in Group B

India and Pakistan will face each other in the A Group opener in Dubai on August 28. There is a high chance that the two countries will be up against each other in the Super 4 stage.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

This will be the second time UAE will host the Asia Cup in the last five years. In 2018, the tournament, played in the ODI format, was conducted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 15-28.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will now be keen to hit back hard and assert their dominance versus their neighbours after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. Over the years, the two teams have produced some high-octane clashes at the world stage, with India holding an edge. But Babar Azam’s Pakistan bounced back brilliantly in the last edition of the tournament, as they produced a near-perfect performance in Dubai to clinch their first-ever victory against India in a World Cup.

Asia Cup Schedule

August 27 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai

August 28 – India vs Pakistan Dubai

August 30 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah

August 31 – India vs Qualifier Dubai

September 1 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai

September 2 – Pakistan vs Qualifier Sharjah

September 3 – B1 vs B2 Sharjah

September 4 – A1 vs A2 Dubai

September 6 – A1 vs B1 Dubai

September 7 – A2 vs B2 Dubai

September 8 – A1 vs B2 Dubai

September 9 – B1 vs A2 Dubai

September 11 – FinalDubai

All matches will start at 7.30 PM IST