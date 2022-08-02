scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Aug 28 & Oct 23: Save these India vs Pak Asia Cup & World T20 dates

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11

By: Sports Desk Written by Sports Desk |
Updated: August 2, 2022 5:50:08 pm
India Pakistan Live StreamingIndia and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the Men’s Asia Cup, starting from August 27. India and Pakistan will face each other in the A Group opener in Dubai on August 28. There is a high chance that the two countries will be up against each other more than once in the tournament. They are likely to play against each other in the Super 4 stage and might end up playing in the final of the Asia Cup as well .

In the coming months, they might end up paying a lot more than in the last few years. A month later, after the Asia Cup, the neighbours will clash again on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11. India are in Group A along with Pakistan and the third team will be a qualifier. Sri Lanka, Bangaldadesh and Afghanistan are in Group B

India and Pakistan will face each other in the A Group opener in Dubai on August 28. There is a high chance that the two countries will be up against each other in the Super 4 stage.

This will be the second time UAE will host the Asia Cup in the last five years. In 2018, the tournament, played in the ODI format, was conducted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 15-28.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will now be keen to hit back hard and assert their dominance versus their neighbours after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. Over the years, the two teams have produced some high-octane clashes at the world stage, with India holding an edge. But Babar Azam’s Pakistan bounced back brilliantly in the last edition of the tournament, as they produced a near-perfect performance in Dubai to clinch their first-ever victory against India in a World Cup.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Asia Cup Schedule

August 27 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai

August 28 – India vs Pakistan Dubai

August 30 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah

August 31 – India vs Qualifier Dubai

September 1 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai

September 2 – Pakistan vs Qualifier Sharjah

September 3 – B1 vs B2 Sharjah

September 4 – A1 vs A2 Dubai

September 6 – A1 vs B1 Dubai

September 7 – A2 vs B2 Dubai

September 8 – A1 vs B2 Dubai

September 9 – B1 vs A2 Dubai

September 11 – FinalDubai

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

All matches will start at 7.30 PM IST

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 05:16:18 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India lead in Lawn Bowls Gold medal match against SA
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India lead in Lawn Bowls Gold medal match against SA

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
Kerala monsoon fury

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps

Cabinet expansion soon, our govt doing good work: CM Shinde

Cabinet expansion soon, our govt doing good work: CM Shinde

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

India and Pakistan will clash on this date
Asia Cup 2022

India and Pakistan will clash on this date

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Shushila devi, Vijay kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur, CWG 2022, PHotos of Shushila devi, cWG 2022 photos
CWG 2022 | In Pics: Shushila Devi bags silver, Vijay Kumar clinches bronze and Harjinder Kaur wins bronze on Day 4 for India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News