Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022 Scenario: With Sri Lanka already with two Super Four wins, that will confirm a Pakistan-Lanka title clash.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, interacts with teammates during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Asia Cup 2022 Scenario: India’s second defeat in three days in the Super Four stage has not exactly eliminated them from the Asia Cup, but left them precariously dependent on results of matches not involving them.

Needless to say, they need to beat Afghanistan on Thursday, that too by as convincing a margin as possible. But the result of that match could very well be of only academic interest as far as qualification for Sunday’s final is concerned as India could well be out of the reckoning before taking the field.

That’s because Pakistan face Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday, and a win for Babar Azam’s team will put them out of India’s reach. For that reason, Rohit Sharma & Co will be supporting the underdogs in that contest.

With Sri Lanka already with two Super Four wins, that will confirm a Pakistan-Lanka title clash.

Even if Afghanistan manage to beat Pakistan and then lose to India, India will still depend on Sri Lanka beating Pakistan on Friday.

When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the prospect of India Pakistan final, “hoga hoga kyun tension le rahe ho (Will happen, why are you taking tension?”

That will seal the Lankans’ spot in the final with three consecutive wins, and the other three teams with one win each, with net run rate being the deciding criterion.

One thing possibly going in India’s favour is that their two defeats have come on the penultimate balls of the matches, and a big win over Afghanistan can still put them back in the equation, if other results go their way.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:20:11 am
