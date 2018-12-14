Pakistan to host 2020 Asia Cup; final venue unclear

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have awarded the hosting rights for the Asia Cup in 2020 to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, the final venue for the tournament remains unclear over whether it will be played in Pakistan or the UAE.

The decision was made in the Bangladesh capital with the ACC president Nazmul Hassan Papon saying, “The next Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan, and the hosting right belongs to them. Where they will host the tournament, it’s up to them,” he was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune. The tournament is scheduled to be played in September 2020, and will be played in the T20 format. It is set to precede the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

UAE has served as Pakistan’s adopted home for men’s internationals since 2010, although Pakistan is currently hosting the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. In the semi-final, India beat Pakistan by 7-wickets and will face Sri Lanka who got the better of Bangladesh in their knockout match of the tournament.

The 2018 Asia Cup was scheduled to be played in India, but was shifted to UAE with India triumphing over Bangladesh in the final by three wickets.

Ehsan Mani, the chief development officer of ACC, on Thursday said: “We have a long programme to develop the Asian cricket. We want to start from under-16 and under-19 to the Asia Cup.”

“It’s not about cricket only but also about developing our umpires, match referees. Our main focus is to strengthen cricket of Asia. Asia is the strongest area for cricket. Afghanistan invested a lot for cricket and thus they became the full member nation of International Cricket Council (ICC). We’re searching for more nations. Oman, Hong Kong and Saudi Arab are doing well. They can bring themselves to the next level. We’re trying to develop cricket of these countries,” Ehsan Mani, the former president of ACC added.

At the executive board meeting, ACC Vice-president KH Imran, Ehsan Mani, also PCB President, BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, SLC President Kamal Pathmasiri and ACB President Azziullah Fazale were present.