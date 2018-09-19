Asia Cup 2018: Proud of our performance but it is bitter sweet, says Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath

India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs. (Source: AP) India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs. (Source: AP)

India survived a minor scare to beat Hong Kong by 26 runs in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2018. Riding on a fantastic century by Shikhar Dhawan India posted 285/7 after being asked to bat first. However, in reply, Hong Kong got off to a rollicking start after openers Nizakat Khan (92) and captain Anshuman Rath (73) forged an astonishing 174 run stand. While at one point it did seem that the Associate country was heading for an upset, the middle and last overs proved to be the deciding factor in the outcome of the contest. From 191/3 Hong Kong collapsed to 228/6 which impacted the run rate as they ultimately fell down fighting. But Anshuman was happy with the fight given by his side after a hapless performance against Pakistan.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that India failed to execute all their plans and said, “Not a lot of things went to plan. But to win the game is very important. We always knew it was not going to be easy. We had a pretty inexperienced bowling line up but having said that there are no excuses. We made our mistakes where we could have attacked or we could have defended better. This tournament is all about learning. And these guys will learn. But in the end, these guys have done the job in the past.”

Applauding Hong Kong side, Sharma said, “You have to give credit to Hong Kong. They played really well and showed good determination. Great partnership and great batting from those two openers. Great learning for the bowling group. To handle the situations was important. It was better to have this in the first game of the tournament.”

Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath was equally proud of his team and termed the defeat as bittersweet. “We were in a position to win and probably should have. We had a good start but lost too many key wickets in the middle but credit to the Indian bowlers. They bowled well and bowled to their plans. (On Hong Kong’s fearless brand of cricket) We have had no pressure coming into the tournament and wanted to play with a smile on our faces on the big stage.”

“Yes, would have been great if we had rolled over the best team in the world, wasn’t to be but super proud of the boys. (On the positives) Loads of them, Nizakat’s innings at the top was really good, he had been batting at 4 during the Qualifiers and gave the nod to bat up. Then our bowling in the death, gave just 48 off the last 10 overs and that against the best ODI side in the world really means a lot. Shows the brand of cricket we play. The way Shikhar batted, Rayudu batted well and they could have got 350 but we stuck at it in this heat to pull it back,” he concluded by saying.

