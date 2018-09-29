Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli congratulates Indian team for winning 7th title

India skipper Rohit Sharma lifts Asia Cup trophy. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) India skipper Rohit Sharma lifts Asia Cup trophy. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup 2018 tournament after the two-month-long tour to England, congratulated the team for winning the 7th title on Saturday. In a tweet, the 29-year-old praised the side for winning the close contest. “Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. Seventh Asia Cup title for us,” he wrote.

Kohli further went on to congratulate Bangladesh for giving a tough fight in the summit clash. “Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight,” he wrote.

Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI

Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆

Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/hTHGSkq1kN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 29 September 2018

India remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup as they defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the final that went right down to the final ball. Bangladesh got off to a steady start in the match after being asked to bat first, with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan stitching a 120-run partnership. Despite Das scoring a ton, India managed to bowl out their opponents for 222 in the 49th over.

In chase, India lost quick wickets in the middle overs once again but eventually crawled to push themselves for a thrilling victory. Rohit Sharma, who led India as captain in Kohli’s absence expressed satisfaction over India’s performance at the post-match presentation ceremony. “We played some good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of all the hardwork throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd