Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of tournament

Tamim Iqbal picked up the injury early into his inning against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. (Reuters file photo) Tamim Iqbal picked up the injury early into his inning against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. (Reuters file photo)

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the on-going Asia Cup with a fractured wrist having picked up the injury in the first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Saturday. He has been ruled out for at least six weeks. This after it was confirmed during the innings that he won’t be making any contribution to Bangladesh’s batting.

The incident happened on the final ball of the second over when Suranga Lakmal bowled a short ball to Iqbal on leg stump and the Bangladesh player failed to pull it away. As the ball climbed up, it grew up on him and pinged his left wrist. Clearly in a lot of pain, the Bangladesh physio came out to address the situation. With little helping him, clearly, he walked back retiring due to the injury. Bangladesh were 3/2 after 2 overs then with Lasith Malinga picking up the wickets of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the first over of the match.

“He has been sent to hospital for scanning,” Bangladesh’s team manager Khaled Mahmud was quoted as saying by The Daily Star shortly after the incident took place. “It is not yet certain whether he will resume batting today; it depends on the results of the scan.”

Tamim was already recovering from a separate injury to his right ring finger, but played the match having taken medication to deal with the pain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd