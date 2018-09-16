Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal returns to bat with one hand after wrist fracture; watch video

Tamim Iqbal was injured during Bangladesh’s match against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) Tamim Iqbal was injured during Bangladesh’s match against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal displayed a heroic effort as he came out to bat two hours after being told by the doctors that he has suffered a fractured left wrist. The left-handed batsman was injured in the second over of the Asia Cup 2018 ODI match against Sri Lanka, after a delivery from Suranga Lakmal struck his left wrist. The 29-year-old immediately called for medical help and retired hurt on 2 off 3 balls. Later, he was taken to a hospital where scans revealed a fracture on his index finger, ruling him out for six weeks.

But to everyone’s surprise, the batsman came out to bat in the 47th over after the fall of Bangladesh’s ninth wicket. Iqbal’s four fingers, except the thumb, were popping out of his glove to support the special padding to prevent further injuries. Using his one hand, he played out one delivery, which he defended. It allowed the centurion Mushfiqur Rahim to carry on the onslaught in the final three overs and take the total to 261 by the end of the innings.

As per the reports, the batsman is likely to return to Bangladesh after suffering the injury, and the backup opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto will likely be included in the playing XI, in Bangladesh’s next fixture against Afghanistan on September 20.

Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 124 in just 35.2 overs to pick up their first win in the tournament by 137 runs. Rahim who scored 144 in 150 balls, was named as the player of the match for his ton.

