Asia Cup 2018: Younis Khan recalls how Rahul Dravid helped his game

While India vs Pakistan are fiercely contested affairs, the comradery between players of both the teams is equally well known. In a recent chat on a tv show former Pakistan middle-order batsman, Younis Khan revealed how players from the rival teams spoke to each other during the yesteryears and helped themselves out in the middle. Speaking to India Today, Younis opined that players should not hesitate in taking tips and guidance from former or opposition players. Recalling one such incident from his life, Younis revealed how Rahul Dravid’s advice during the 2004 Champions Trophy had helped him to better his technique.

“The tips and advice I got from Dravid at the early stages of my career helped me develop into a top batsman who was comfortable at the number three. Dravid was a top-class professional and one of the greats of the modern era and I learned from him,” Younis said. “I went to Rahul Dravid in 2004 Champions Trophy in Birmingham and I asked for 5 minutes but Dravid himself came to me and I was a junior player. I asked him a few questions and I took them ahead and it changed my cricket,” he added.

“For batsmen, like I took advice from Azhar Bhai, there are so many Indian legends and they should learn from them and even if they don’t say themselves, the players should go themselves. The learning should not stop,” he concluded.

