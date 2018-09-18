Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Afghanistan send Sri Lanka packing from Asia Cup, Twitterati wonder if 'even an upset'?

Five-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka exited the tournament following a second straight defeat to Afghanistan by 91 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 18, 2018 9:58:27 am
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, third right, shares a light moment with Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, center wearing helmet, as they leave the field at the end of the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs to knock the islanders out of Asia Cup. (Source: AP)
How the mighty have fallen is how one would describe Sri Lanka’s early exit from the Asia Cup in UAE. With India yet to play their opening fixture, the five-time champions of the tournament and the 1996 World Cup winners were knocked out from the Asia Cup. The final nail in the coffin was delivered on Monday when Afghanistan beat them by 91 runs. Earlier, Sri Lanka had collapsed miserably and tamely to Bangladesh.

Having won the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat and were dismissed for 249 runs on a slow surface. Despite stroke-making proving to be a task, Rahmat Shah top-scored for the war torn nation with 72 runs from 90 balls. With the ball, Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera picked up a fifer to give some semblence of respect. In reply, however, Sri Lanka’s disarray with the bat was highlighted once again. The islanders were dismissed for mere 158 runs in 41.2 overs.

Sri Lanka were guilty of taking too long to get off their mark and to their paces. Upul Tharanga played a 36 run knock but the fact that it came in 64 balls didn’t help their cause. Soon enough, Sri Lanka were 88/4. Under pressure to reduce the required run rate, Angelo Mathews faltered for 22 runs. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets each for Afghanistan.

Twitterati were somewhat surprised by the result while also mocking Sri Lanka for their dismal showing.

Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe and Ireland so far this year besides going through the qualifiers to seal passage into the World Cup next year in England.

