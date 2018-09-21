Asia Cup 2018: Sans Virat Kohli Indian batting looks vulnerable, reckons Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup. (Source: File) Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup. (Source: File)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed concerns over the current Indian middle-order. Stating that ‘sans Virat Kohli’ the Indian batting line-up looks vulnerable, Ganguly called for the inclusion of KL Rahul in the playing eleven. The Prince of Kolkata also sounded a warning by saying that India needs \do away with non-regulars like Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu and back the likes of Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

“The one thing that scares me a bit is that the World cup is not far away while the Indian batting sans Kohli looks vulnerable. Dinesh Karthik’s career is on the wane, MS is not in his prime anymore, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu are making comebacks. So if you are playing four such batsmen who are not settled in this format and not a certainty in the team then it looks like the selectors are compromising with quality in the team. So the mindset needs to change,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India TV.

“I respect all the players in the current team as I myself have played the game for a long time but I still feel that India should have gone for Rahul instead of Karthik. In England, everyone saw that Karthik couldn’t score runs. And if you are looking to build a team for the World Cup, Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s name should come before Karthik’s. The latter deserves to be in the team only if he is the wicket-keeper as well, otherwise, Rahul is a far better player than him. His career is on the wane,” Ganguly explained.

“I was surprised to see the exclusion of KL Rahul against Hong Kong. Maybe he was rested but he has only played 30-odd ODIs and he should be made to play more often as he is a good player. The most important thing is to define his role and batting position in the team. We can’t play him as a floater always,” he further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd