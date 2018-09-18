Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan smashes 14th ODI ton in clash against Hong Kong

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring a century during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Hong Kong in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo) Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring a century during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Hong Kong in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday etched his 14th ODI ton against Hong Kong in India’s first match at the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE. The left-handed batsman who opened the Indian innings along with skipper Rohit Sharma completed his century in the 36th over of the match. He scored 127 runs in 120 deliveries before being dismissed by KD Shah.

With this century, Dhawan has equalled Yuvraj Singh’s ODI century tally. He also became the first Indian to score a century in UAE, since 2000. Sachin Tendulkar had last scored a century in UAE, when India met Sri Lanka in Sharjah in October 2000.

After losing the toss, India were invited to bat by Anshuman Rath, the Hong Kong skipper. The openers gave India a flying start, before Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Ehsan Khan in the eighth over of the match. Dhawan along with Rohit added 45 runs on the scoreboard. He then went on to built a 116-runs partnership with Ambati Rayudu, who is making a comeback in the team. India looks in a formiddable position in the match, and is inching towards posting a mammoth score.

Dhawan was under the radar of the critics, when the left-handed batsman failed to score on numerous occassion in the recently-concluded series in England.

