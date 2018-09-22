Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid in unique ODI record

Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer in the tournament with 213 runs. (AP Photo/File) Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer in the tournament with 213 runs. (AP Photo/File)

Shikhar Dhawan on Friday joined the list of elite Indian fielders to take the maximum number of catches in an innings in ODI. The left-hand batsman took four catches in the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup at UAE. He was involved in the dismissal of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

The other Indians who have achieved this feat are Sunil Gavaskar (vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 1985), Mohammad Azharuddin (vs Pakistan, Toronto, 1997), Tendulkar (vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 1998), Dravid (vs West Indies, Toronto, 1999), Mohammed Kaif (vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg, 2003), VVS Laxman (vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2004).

Dhawan, who had a quiet outing when India toured to England, has been outstanding with the bat in the Asia Cup 2018. The left-handed batsman scored a brilliant ton in India’s opening clash against minnows Hong Kong. He is the leading run scorer in the tournament with 213 runs.

India on Friday defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets with 82 balls to spare. Bangladesh, who were invited to bat first, posted a mere 173 on the scoreboard. In response, India got to a flying start with a 61-run opening stand, before Dhawan was dismissed by Shakib. India achieved the target in the 37th over of the match.

India, who will take on arch-rivals for the second time on Sunday, are yet to be defeated in Asia Cup. The team led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli have defeated Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd