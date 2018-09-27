Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan flies back to Bangladesh, to miss final against India

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out from competition due to injury. (Source: AP) Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out from competition due to injury. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan flew back to his home country on Thursday after aggravating his long-standing finger injury. The left-handed batsman was ruled out from the Asia Cup Super Four fixture against Pakistan on Wednesday and boarded the flight back to Dhaka on the same day, meaning he will miss out on the Asia Cup final against India on Friday. Speaking to reporters after the match, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s operations chairman Akram Khan said that the cricketer will be out for four to six weeks.

“He will be out for four to six weeks. The pain had increased over the last few days and the physio [Thihan Chandramohan] tried his best to get him on the field, but the pain was too much. I would like to thank Shakib for playing [the first four matches] with the pain he had,” Khan said.

The injury period means that Shakib will is also likely to miss out on the home series against Zimbabwe which is scheduled from September 30 to October 14. “A decision regarding his operation will be taken once he reaches Dhaka. The problem is that his finger is getting sore and that is extremely difficult for someone to carry on and play,” Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mahmud told Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs on Wednesday to cement a place in the final of the Asia Cup. The side led by Mashrafe Mortaza bowled out Pakistan for 202 after setting the opponents a target of 240 to chase.

