After Asia Cup success, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan rise in ICC ODI Rankings

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan rose in ICC ODI Rankings. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan rose in ICC ODI Rankings. (Source: AP)

After Asia Cup success, Indian opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made significant gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Sunday. Sharma, who led India to the 7th Asia Cup title, in the absence of Virat Kohli, jumped up two spots to reach his career-best 2nd position. With the rise, the top two slots are now both filled by Indian batsmen, with Kohli still filling up the top spot. It is for the second time that Sharma, who scored 317 runs in 5 innings at an average of 105.67 in the Asia Cup, has reached the 2nd place as he did so back in July this year.

Dhawan, who was awarded the man-of-the-tournament award in the tournament with 342 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68.40, jumped up four slots to reach the fifth position in the ICC Rankings.

Apart from the two batsmen, India’s chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also saw an increase in ODI Bowling Rankings. The left-arm spinner jumped up three spots, to reach his career-best third position, as he finished the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman and Afghanistan’s leggie Rashid Khan with 10 wickets each.

With Pakistan failing to make it into the final, batsman Babar Azam faced a slump in the Rankings as he dropped by four spots to reach the 6th position in the ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings.

India defeated Bangladesh in the final by three wickets on the last ball to clinch their record 7th Asia Cup trophy on Friday.

ICC ODI BATSMEN RANKINGS (As updated on September 30, 2018)

1. Virat Kohli (IND) – 884

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) – 842

3. Joe Root (ENG) – 818

4. David Warner (AUS) – 803

5. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) – 802

6. Babar Azam (PAK) – 798

7. Ross Taylor (PAK) – 785

8. Quinton de Kock (SA) – 781

9. Kane Williamson (NZ) – 778

10. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) – 769

ICC ODI BOWLING RANKINGS (As updated on September 30, 2018)

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 797

2. Rashid Khan (AFG) – 788

3. Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 700

4. Trent Boult (NZ) – 699

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – 696

6. Adil Rashid (ENG) – 681

8. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) – 679

9. Kagiso Rabada (SA) – 676

10. Imran Tahir (SA) – 666

