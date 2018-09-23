Asia Cup 2018: Responsibility of captaincy has made Rohit Sharma a better batsman, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 50-run knock in the chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 50-run knock in the chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is mightily impressed with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. According to Gavaskar, the responsibility of captaincy in the subcontinental tournament has benefitted Rohit as a batsman and with time he will only get better. Prior to Asia Cup, Rohit had led India 12 times in ODI’s wherein he had faced just two defeats, one each in ODI and T20I. The Asia Cup 2018 is Rohit’s first major international tournament as a skipper.

Recalling Rohit’s stint with IPL side Mumbai Indians, Gavaskar said, “The first time he led Mumbai Indians to an IPL win, that was his first season as a captain and he impressed straight away with his knowledge of what to do next more than what to plan.” “I think the planning takes place inside the dressing room but that plan can actually go awry and for that, you need a captain to take on the spot decisions,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Over here [Asia Cup] as well, every time he has got an opportunity to captain India, he has shown his acumen and he has shown how patient he can be and then as a batsman, the added responsibility, only makes him better,” Gavaskar opined.

So far Rohit Sharma has scored 158 runs in Asia Cup. But what has been most impressive about his leadership is his ability to remain calm under pressure and yet willing to take the risk. During India’s previous match against Bangladesh, Rohit bowled Ravindra Jadeja for 10 overs but did use the service of Kedar Jadhav, despite the latter’s impressive performance against Pakistan. Thus, showing that he is not rigid as a skipper.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also applauded Jadeja for his sensational comeback. ”I think Ravindra Jadeja merits his place because I believe he is a better bowler, batsman, and fielder but what the selection committee thinks, we will see in the next few months,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s next assignment will be against Pakistan again on Sunday in the second Super 4 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

