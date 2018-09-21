Asia Cup 2018: Ravindra Jadeja returns to ODI cricket after 14 months

Ravindra Jadeja replaced Hardik Pandya. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja replaced Hardik Pandya. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Indian ODI side after a span of 442 days on Friday as he was included in the playing eleven against Bangladesh. Jadeja’s last appearance came in 2017, vs Windies at Sabina Park, Jul 06, 2017. Jadeja replaced Hardik Pandya, who was stretchered off during the last match against Pakistan after suffering a lower back stress.

The change in Indian line-up was confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. “Unfortunate injury to Hardik, he misses out and Jadeja comes in place of him.” Rohit Sharma won the toss and quite surprisingly elected to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Sharma said, “We will bowl first. It suits us, we have played few games here and we understand the conditions here now. It gets better under the lights so it is better to chase. It is our strength and we will like to do that. Pitch is similar to what we play in India but it is little drier. We are used to these conditions. We have played 2 games now and we understand the conditions much better. ”

Bangladesh also opted for a couple of changes as Mushfiqur Rahim made a return after being rested from the last Bangladesh game. Tamim Iqbal, who has returned home after injury also misses the game. Interestingly, this is only the second time Tamim will miss an ODI against India since his debut in 2007.

